Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $85.31 on Monday. State Street has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of State Street by 497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

