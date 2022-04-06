Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCRT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.61 on Monday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

