Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11).
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.67 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $256.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
