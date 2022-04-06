Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IO Biotech Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Shares of IO Biotech stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,979,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.