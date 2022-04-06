PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 7th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.83. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

PSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $203,504.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,280 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,946,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.