AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AngioDynamics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 87.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.