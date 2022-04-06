Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zovio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Zovio’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Zovio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.06. Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.