Sally Johnson Sells 3,810 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,625.31).
LON:PSON opened at GBX 764.40 ($10.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 685.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 652.92. The company has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 36.57. Pearson plc has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.49) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.59).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Further Reading
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.