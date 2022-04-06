Sally Johnson Sells 3,810 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,625.31).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 764.40 ($10.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 685.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 652.92. The company has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 36.57. Pearson plc has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.49) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.20) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.74) to GBX 742 ($9.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 790.33 ($10.37).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

