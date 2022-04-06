L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $14.90 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.93.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

