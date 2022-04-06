SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Acquires £20,170.26 in Stock

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Richard Tucker acquired 61,122 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,170.26 ($26,452.80).

Simon Richard Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Simon Richard Tucker acquired 36,405 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,377.70 ($16,233.05).

On Friday, March 11th, Simon Richard Tucker acquired 30,165 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.45 ($13,055.02).

Shares of SRT stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. SRT Marine Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 28.62 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.51.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.