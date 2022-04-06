Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Philip Harrison Sells 39,046 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Philip Harrison sold 39,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.37), for a total transaction of £100,348.22 ($131,604.22).

Philip Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £209,140.23 ($274,282.27).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 252.20 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 207.80 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

