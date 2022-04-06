Fastenal (FAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,586,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,603,000 after buying an additional 82,615 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,619,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,019,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.