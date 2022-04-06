Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE DAL opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.
About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)
