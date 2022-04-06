Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 9.2% on Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.36. 97,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,796,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

Specifically, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

