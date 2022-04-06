Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CGTX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 6th

Cognition Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 6th. Cognition Therapeutics had issued 3,768,116 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $45,217,392 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

