Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Ltd’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 11th (NASDAQ:SPCMU)

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 11th. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Sound Point Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCMU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

