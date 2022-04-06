MiNK Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 13th (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 13th. MiNK Therapeutics had issued 3,333,334 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,008 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms recently commented on INKT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

INKT stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.23. Research analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.