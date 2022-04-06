StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

