Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

CLH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.22.

NYSE CLH opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 165.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

