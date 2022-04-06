Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,216 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.