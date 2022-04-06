MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
MNOV opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
