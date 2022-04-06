MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

MNOV opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 132.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MediciNova by 96.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

