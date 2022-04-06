$68.35 Million in Sales Expected for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to post sales of $68.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year sales of $326.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $328.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $422.60 million, with estimates ranging from $418.69 million to $426.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benson Hill.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHIL shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

