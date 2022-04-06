Head to Head Analysis: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

This table compares FG Financial Group and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% Heritage Insurance -11.83% -3.56% -0.66%

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and Heritage Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.09 -$8.51 million ($1.93) -1.86 Heritage Insurance $631.56 million 0.28 -$74.73 million ($2.71) -2.43

FG Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FG Financial Group and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.37%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Summary

FG Financial Group beats Heritage Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.