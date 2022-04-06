Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Trading Up 0.5%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Martens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.