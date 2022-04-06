Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Trading Up 0.5%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Martens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Martens (DOCMF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.