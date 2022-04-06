Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GROY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 700,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,771. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 268.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

