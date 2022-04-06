CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Shares Up 7.7%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50. 522,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 108,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.
About CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF)
