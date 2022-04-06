IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “
NASDAQ IMCC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.
IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.
