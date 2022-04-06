IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

NASDAQ IMCC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 692,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,337,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 263,900 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

