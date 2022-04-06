ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Down 12.8%

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) fell 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, Coke and Chemicals, and Corporate and Other. The Flat Steel Products segment comprises Vanderbijlpark works and Saldanha works. The Long Steel Products segment includes Newcastle works, Vereeniging works, and decommissioned Maputo works.

