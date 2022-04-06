Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Trading Up 78.6%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) was up 78.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.