Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Trading Up 78.6%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) was up 78.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theta Gold Mines (TGMGF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.