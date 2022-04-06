Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 4,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

