KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.25 and last traded at $90.25. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF)

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

