Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 199,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 163,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

About Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

