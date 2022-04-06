Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 199,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 163,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.
About Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Gold (LGDTF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.