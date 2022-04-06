Keene & Associates Inc. Takes $269,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,322,000 after acquiring an additional 645,316 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. 209,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

