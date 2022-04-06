Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $86.80. 3,993,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

