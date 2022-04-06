Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives $41.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GWLIF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

