Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Target Price at $45.63

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRLXF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. 846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

