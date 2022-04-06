WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$186.25.

WSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WSP Global in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$200.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE:WSP traded down C$4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$158.67. 142,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$163.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18. WSP Global has a one year low of C$121.16 and a one year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.