Tachyon Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $13.00 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $305,828.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

