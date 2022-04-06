Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0261

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $42.98 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.21 or 0.00265348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,745,977,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,171,881 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

