12,035 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Flowers Foods by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.