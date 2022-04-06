Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Shares Up 1%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 3,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 27,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

