Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 5% Higher

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 420,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 901,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Muscle Maker by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Muscle Maker by 621.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

