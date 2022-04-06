BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Down 0.1%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.06 and last traded at C$20.06. 144,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 219,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.08.

