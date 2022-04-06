JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Shares Up 2%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16.
About JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD Sports Fashion (JDDSF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.