Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218.77 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.99). Approximately 20,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.08).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54. The firm has a market cap of £99.62 million and a PE ratio of 37.38.
About Manolete Partners (LON:MANO)
