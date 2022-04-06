AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Shares Up 6.8%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 5,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%.

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

