$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Ally Financial posted earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. 4,756,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,743. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,540 shares of company stock valued at $818,663 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,454,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

