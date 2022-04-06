Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$9.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

