2,243 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $154.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,637,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,350. The company has a market capitalization of $374.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

