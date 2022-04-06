SafeMoon Trading Up 2.2% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $341.19 million and approximately $76,050.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07391886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,236.60 or 0.99931872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00054423 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon's official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

